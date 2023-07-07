Arsenal star Katie McCabe provides update after suffering ankle injury in World Cup warm-up game for Republic of Ireland

Yash Thakur
Katie McCabe Republic of Ireland Women 2022Getty
ArsenalK. McCabeRepublic of Ireland

Republic of Ireland captain, Katie McCabe, picked up a calf injury in their World Cup warm-up game against France.

  • Katie McCabe injured in Ireland's game against France
  • Arsenal star's ankle hurt during game
  • Update on McCabe's condition revealed

WHAT HAPPENED? Ireland's youngest captain, McCabe, was taken off in their friendly against France in preparation for the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup. The fullback-come-winger was suspected to have picked up a calf injury in the game. She has since provided an update on her situation.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Everything is looking really positive," McCabe told Sky Sports.

"I basically was running through and I kind of rolled my ankle, but I've been for scans and stuff this morning. So I'm in a good place and hopefully will be back on the pitch early next week," she added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal star, McCabe, led Ireland to their first-ever World Cup after beating Scotland 1-0 in the playoff finals. The former Glasgow City player comes into this on the back of a successful and testing season with Arsenal where they managed to reach the UWCL semi-finals and won the Conti Cup under head coach Jonas Eidevall.

IN ONE PHOTO:

Katie McCabe Arsenal Women 2022-23Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR McCABE? The Irish captain will travel with the squad to Australia for the World Cup and her availability will be based on her recovery.

Editors' Picks