Together at Arsenal? Saka reveals Ronaldo was childhood hero as ex-Man Utd sees move to Gunners speculated on

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo, who is “one of the best to ever play football”, was his “role model” growing up.

Portuguese linked with Gunners as free agent

England forward is a big fan

Also enjoyed watching Henry & Alexis growing up

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese superstar has seen a move to join Saka at Emirates Stadium speculated on after being released from his contract at Manchester United on the back of an explosive interview in which he burned any remaining bridges at Old Trafford. North London is not expected to be his next port of call, amid links to clubs in America and Saudi Arabia, but there has been talk of his experience and presence aiding a Premier League title push from Mikel Arteta’s side.

WHAT THEY SAID: Saka, at 21 years of age, could benefit from the presence of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner alongside him, with the Arsenal forward telling England’s official website of his childhood heroes: “Growing up, my favourite player was Cristiano Ronaldo. Everyone used to do the same stance as him and the same celebrations, of course, it's difficult to model yourself on him because he's one of the best to ever play football and with his stature and the way he can score headers. He can do a lot of stuff that is obviously difficult for others to do, but he was definitely my role model growing up.

“As for Arsenal, I used to love the older generation of players like Thierry Henry. I loved Thierry. And because I was at Arsenal, I used to be able to go to games, and at that time, I loved Alexis Sanchez. He was one of my favourite players.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saka stepped out of Arsenal’s academy system to make his senior debut in November 2018 and is now up to 151 appearances for the club, with 28 goals recorded across those outings.

WHAT NEXT FOR SAKA? He is currently on 2022 World Cup duty with England, with Ronaldo also at that event in Qatar, with the Three Lions set to be back in action on Friday when taking in a meeting with the United States.