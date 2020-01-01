'Arsenal much happier and tactically better' – Lacazette & Ozil hail Arteta impact

The former Gunners captain has won just three games in all competitions since taking over in December, but has seemingly brought the squad together

Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Ozil have both praised Mikel Arteta’s impact at , despite the club making little progress in the since his arrival.

The Gunners sacked Unai Emery after a run of seven games without a win saw them drop to eighth in the table.

The club fell another three places during Freddie Ljungberg's spell as caretaker, but three wins and just one loss since taking over has steadied the ship somewhat since Arteta took the reins.

Only one of those wins has come in the Premier League, though, with the other two coming in the against Leeds and Bournemouth in the third and fourth rounds respectively.

Despite the unspectacular run of league form, however, both Lacazette and Ozil believe the players are more united under Arteta.

"As a team, we are much happier and everyone wants to give everything for this club,” Ozil said at Arsenal’s warm-weather training camp in Dubai.

"Especially tactically we have improved a lot and I hope in the future we will be more successful."

Ozil’s team-mate Lacazette shared similar feelings towards the relatively new boss.

"We are more together now,” said the French striker. “The way we think as well on the pitch and outside the pitch.

“Tactically we are better and we're going to see a big improvement in the next few weeks,” added Lacazette, who is yet to score since Arteta took charge.

Arsenal host Newcastle on Sunday afternoon, and head into the game on the back of four successive league draws. The Spaniard began his tenure with a draw at Bournemouth before losing at home to .

A 2-0 victory over Manchester United on New Year's Day seemed to signal a turn in fortune for the Gunners, but the result represents the manager’s only league victory so far.

The rest of February represents a difficult challenge for Arteta’s side, who host Carlo Ancelotti’s in between their two-legged last-32 tie with Olympiacos.

The Greek outfit drew at home to Arsenal’s north London rivals Hotspur in the group stages earlier this season, and will be looking to cause similar problems to Arteta’s men later this month.