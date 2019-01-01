Arsenal miss out as Monchi returns 'home' to Sevilla

The 50-year-old had been linked to the Gunners and Paris Saint-Germain, but opted to return to his former club in the wake of his departure from Roma

have confirmed that Monchi has returned to the club to take up the role of director of football.

The Liga club confirmed the news on Sunday, indicating that he will take up the role following his departure from the same role at Serie A club Roma last week.

After spending his entire playing career with Sevilla, Monchi spent 11 years as their sporting director and discovered a host of star players, earning a massive profit from subsequent sales.

But the 50-year-old was unable to replicate his success in , having spent just two years in the capital.

Shortly after Eusebio Di Francesco was sacked, Monchi departed and was linked with a move to and .

However, a return to his former club quickly became likely as Sevilla made contact this week in the wake of coach Pablo Machin's dismissal.

President Jose Castro revealed on Saturday that Sevilla were confident of bringing him back to the role he departed two years ago, telling reporters: "We think Monchi is the best. We have contacted him already and he has been very receptive. We have to agree on an idea of ​​the future and both parties are optimistic."

"I don't want this to be a goodbye. I want this to be a see you soon"



🦁 Monchi has come home.



Info ➡️ https://t.co/ZCRjvjMdlM pic.twitter.com/0PJXOE0OUY — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) March 17, 2019

Monchi himself seemed to hint at a possible return, too, tweeting an image which said: "The heart never forgets the place where it left its best beats", with the former goalkeeper adding, "Just this...which at the same time is a lot" in the caption.

Article continues below

And the Spanish side have now confirmed that the deal has gone through, announcing the deal on Sunday.

Monchi has replaced Joaquin Caparros in his role as sporting director, as the latter has returned to the bench to coach the first-team after Machin was let go.

Caparros was in charge of Sevilla when Monchi first joined the background staff following his retirement in 1999.