'He's on a great trajectory' - Mikel Arteta discusses Arsenal's plans for USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner

Mikel Arteta put his weight behind USMT's Matt Turner as he believes that the goalkeeper "is on a great trajectory".

Turner enjoying an extended break

Expectd to compete with Ramsdale

Arteta praised his performances with the USMNT

WHAT HAPPENED? The shot-stopper stole the show with a scintillating display against Canada in the Gold Cup after he saved two penalties to propel the USMNT to victory. In fact, Turner has saved 11 of the 25 spot-kicks he's faced in his career from the USL Championship right up to the World Cup and there is no doubt that he is the No. 1 choice between the sticks for the United States. However, back in north London, Aaron Ramsdale continues to rule the roost as he is the undisputed starter for Arsenal. But Mikel Arteta believes that Turner could provide stiff competition to the English keeper as he has been on a "great trajectory".

WHAT THEY SAID: "First of all, the same as last year which is a great contribution to the squad and a great contribution to the goalkeeping unit as well because he’s so competitive and keeps everyone at their best level every single day. Then when he played he’s been great with us and with the national team he’s been superb, so I think he’s on a great trajectory.

"Obviously he needed some holiday because it’s been a long, long year for him, I don’t know how many competitions he’s played in, but it was so many and so he needed a break. When it’s after his break he will be back with us," he told reporters after the 5-0 friendly win over the MLS All-Stars on Wednesday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal will be competing for silverware on multiple fronts in the 2023-24 season and Turner will hope to feature at least in the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup on a regular basis if not in the Premier League and the Champions League. He has previously leap-frogged Zack Steffen to become USMNT's World Cup goalkeeper in Qatar 2022 and Ramsdale must be on his toes, lest he loses his No. 1 spot.

IN ONE PHOTO:

Getty/GOAL

WHAT NEXT? While Turner enjoys his vacation, Arsenal will be back in action in a pre-season friendly against familiar rivals Manchester United on Saturday at the MetLife Stadium at the Meadowlands Sports Complex in East Rutherford.