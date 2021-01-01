Arsenal & Man Utd offered Buendia & Aarons hope as Norwich open to 'off the scale' sales

The Canaries are readying themselves for a return to the Premier League, but it could be that prized assets leave in the next window

The prospect of selling star turns "doesn't scare" Norwich ahead of their return to the Premier League, says the club's sporting director Stuart Webber, with the likes of Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Manchester United and Bayern Munich offered hope in pursuit of Emi Buendia and Max Aarons.

Todd Cantwell is another of the Canaries' prized assets to have been linked with a move elsewhere, and deals could be done in the summer transfer window.

Those at Carrow Road will not stand in the way of any player that receives a suitable offer from an "off the scale" club, with it possible that leading sides across Europe could launch raids on Norfolk.

What has been said?

Webber told BBC Sport, with Norwich having sanctioned big-money moves for James Maddison and Ben Godfrey in the not too distant past: "It might be the end of the journey for some of them, it might be a club comes in that is off the scale.

"One of them may go, maybe two or all three of them will go, who knows - but the facts are that this team isn't about one or two players.

"For us to be successful in the Premier League it's going to be how does the squad of 20 do, not if one player performs brilliantly.

"When we sold James Maddison [to Leicester] everyone thought it was the end of the world and then a guy called Emi Buendia turned up - when Ben Godfrey left [for Everton] it was the end of the world and a guy called Ben Gibson turned up, and that's football."

Any other business?

Norwich have bounced back into the big time at the first time of asking, having suffered relegation out of the Premier League in 2019-20, and Daniel Farke is set to be rewarded for guiding the club to a second promotion with the offer of a new contract.

Webber added on a German coach who is approaching the final 12 months of his current deal: "In terms of Daniel it's clear we will want to offer him a new contract and he's made indications that of course he loves it here and would like to stay.

"He's an ambitious guy so of course he wants to be at a club that's going to continue to grow and push forward, and we have to show him that that's the club's intention, and we will do, and I'd be confident that we'll get somewhere on that."

