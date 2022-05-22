Arsenal loanee Saliba eager to stay at Marseille as he cites desire to play Champions League football

Arsenal loanee William Saliba has admitted that he is eager to stay at Marseille while expressing his desire to play Champions League football.

Saliba hasn't made a single competitive appearance for Arsenal since signing for the club from Saint-Etienne in 2019, having initially been sent back to Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on loan.

A loan spell at Nice followed in the second half of the 2020-21 season and he returned to France once again last summer with Marseille, where he has since shone under Jorge Sampaoli to earn a place in Les Bleus' national team set-up.

What has Saliba said about his future?

Saliba's loan at Marseille ended after their final game of the Ligue 1 campaign against Strasbourg on Saturday.

The 21-year-old missed the 4-0 victory due to suspension as Sampaoli's side sealed a runners-up finish and Champions League qualification, and he is now due to return to Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal have Saliba tied to a contract until 2024, but he would like to return to Stade Velodrome to get his first taste of top-level European football.

"I want to come back and play in the Champions League," the defender told reporters after watching Marseille's win over Strasbourg.

"I have never played in it and I want to experience it here."

Saliba's stellar year at Marseille

Saliba has appeared in 51 games across all competitions for Marseille this term, including 36 in Ligue 1 as he has helped the club post the third-best defensive record in the division.

The France international didn't manage to register a goal or an assist, but he was named Ligue 1 Young Player of the Season earlier this month in recognition of his outstanding contribution to OM's cause.

