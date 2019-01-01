Arsenal-linked Rodgers signs Leicester extension until 2025

The Northern Irishman's good work has been rewarded and he is now off the table as a replacement for Unai Emery at the Emirates

Brendan Rodgers has signed a contract extension with that sees him tied to the managerial reins at club until 2025.

The former and boss had been widely linked with the vacant managerial post at following Unai Emery's sacking.

Former Gunners fan favourite Freddie Ljungberg has since taken caretaker charge of the north London side while they continue their search for a permanent replacement.

That search, however, will continue without Rodgers on their shortlist of potential candidates, with the Foxes boss telling his club's official website:

“When I made the decision to come to Leicester City, it was because I was excited about the direction the club was taking and how I could apply my experience to the journey. I came here with a purpose to add something to that and to help the club build for the future.

“The support I have had from the chairman, Khun Top; from the chief executive, Susan Whelan; from the director of football, Jon Rudkin; and from everyone at the club has been amazing. I’ve inherited an outstanding team of staff that are dedicated to progress and improvement and we have a group of players that are a joy to work with every day.

“And to the club’s supporters, I can only say thank you for welcoming me and my staff into your club and for putting your faith in our work. We’ll continue to work together to bring success to Leicester City for many years to come.”

For Leicester's chairman, Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, the decision to offer Rodgers a longer deal was a no-brainer given they are performing at a consistently high level and sit second in the .

Srivaddhanaprabha said: "Brendan’s qualities as a coach are well-known and evident in the way he has sought to unlock the potential in every member of our exciting young squad.

“But just as important to us is the suitability of Brendan’s wider philosophy to the club’s established culture and values. He and his staff immersed themselves immediately, building an understanding for the club and the city and an appreciation for what makes them special.

“That has been a valuable combination over the last nine months – strengthening the bond between our players, staff and supporters – and I’m excited to see how it can continue to enhance our long-term vision for the club.”