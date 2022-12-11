Arsenal legend Kolo Toure 'proud of Wigan players' after getting a point on Championship debut

Wigan manager Kolo Toure made his debut in the Championship with a draw away at Millwall and went on to laud his players for their efforts.

Wigan is the first team Toure is managing

They are fighting relegation

Toure looks at his first game in charge

WHAT HAPPENED: New Wigan Athletic manager Toure has made his debut with a draw away to Millwall on Saturday.

Will Keane scored the first goal in favour of the visitors, but Zian Flemming ensured the spoils were shared.

Nevertheless, it was a vital point for the relegation-threatened Wigan and the Arsenal legend was proud of his team for the efforts they put in.

WHAT HE SAID: "It's always tough to come to Millwall and try to get a result. As we know, they've been winning most of their games here," Toure said after the match.

"I'm very proud of the players. We played the way we wanted to play, we created chances, we scored and then they came back.

"But second half we were still very dangerous and we could have scored the next goal but I think it's a good point and I'm very, very proud of the players."

"The plan that we put on they stuck to that, they were confident on the ball, making great passes, breaking lines, stepping the ball up from the centre-backs."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A point lifted Wigan two places above the relegation zone pending Sunday's matches. Currently, they have collected 24 points and if Hull defeat Watford or even get a point, then Wigan will drop to the 21st position.

WHAT NEXT: The former centre-back will be optimistic of getting his first win on Monday, December 19 when Wigan host Sheffield United.