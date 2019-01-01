Arsenal in talks over loan move for Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos

The Gunners have made only one signing so far this summer but hope to add the talented Spaniard to their ranks for the upcoming season

are in talks with over a move for Dani Ceballos.

There has been significant interest in the attacking midfielder from clubs this summer, with long thought to be his most likely destination.

But Arsenal are pushing to get a deal done for the 22-year-old and talks are progressing over a season-long loan.

Gunners boss Unai Emery is a fan of Ceballos, who wants to get out of Madrid to secure regular first-team football.

The Spanish giants have yet to fully agree to the move, but it is believed manager Zinedine Zidane will not prevent the international from leaving the Santiago Bernabeu.

Should Zidane give the green light for Ceballos to complete the transfer, it should be finalised relatively quickly - with Arsenal keen to wrap up a deal.

The potential move coincides with comments from Arsenal director Josh Kroenke - the son of owner Stan Kroenke - telling fans to be excited about what could come before the close of the transfer window next month.

“I would say ‘be excited’,” Kroenke tole Arsenal.com. “There are a few things that I know our group are working on, and a few things we hopefully have on the doorstep.

“Nothing is ever a done deal until it’s a done deal, obviously, but we know we have key areas we want to address in our squad, both now and in the future.

“Our entire football operations staff have a great grasp on that and I’ve encouraged them to be as expressive as possible.”

Ceballos joined Real Madrid for £15 million ($19m) in 2017 from , but has struggled to nail down a regular starting spot at the Bernabeu.

The Spanish outfit are reluctant to lose him on a permanent basis, however, which is why a loan move to the Emirates looks the likely outcome from the talks between the two clubs.

Arsenal would have to pay a loan fee to take him for the season, while also covering his wages - which are thought to be around £2.7m ($3.3m) a year.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are expected to return to with a third bid for left-back Kieran Tierney.

The Scottish champions have knocked back two offers for the defender so far, with the latest being rejected over the weekend.

The offer totalled £25m ($31m), which is understood to be Celtic’s asking price, but it included a number of installments and add-ons which were deemed unacceptable.

There is confidence at Arsenal that they will eventually get their man, but Hoops boss Neil Lennon has warned that Celtic will not be bullied by the Premier League side.

"We can't do anything about what clubs do in ," he said.

"£50m for Wan-Bissaka is a lot of money and we feel that Kieran is a far more experienced and rounded full-back at this juncture in his career.

"He's an asset for us and we do have a value for the player and we rate the player very highly.

"So, disrespectful is the wrong word, but we're certainly not going to be pushed over in any negotiations and we're in a very strong position with regards to a number of our assets in the team.

"The club's valuation of Kieran has not been met and until then we don't have a discussion."