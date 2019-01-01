Arsenal icon Wenger hints at Premier League U-turn amid Newcastle rumours

The former Gunners boss has suggested in the past that he could not work for another English club, but that stance may be relaxed in the future

Arsene Wenger has distanced himself from links to Newcastle, but the former boss has suggested that he could work in the again.

The iconic Frenchman saw a 22-year association with the Gunners come to an end in the summer of 2018.

He had delivered title successes and triumphs in north London, while also overseeing the club’s move into Emirates Stadium.

His reputation was tarnished somewhat towards the end of his reign, with a previously faultless record when it comes to top-four finishes seeing Arsenal miss out on football.

Many considered that to be a mere blip on an otherwise impressive CV, with it expected to be only a matter of time before Wenger returned to the dugout.

He hinted at that himself, with the 69-year-old adamant that he was not ready to relax and take in an extended break.

Wenger has, however, changed his tune and now claims to be in no rush to return to coaching, with his comments quashing talk of a potential return to English football as Rafa Benitez’s successor at Newcastle.

Quizzed on whether another job is imminent, Wenger told France24: “Not in the near future, no. I’m still not ready to go back.

“I thought yes but I don’t think at the moment I will come back.

“I’m more open now than a year ago to talk about that but I cannot tell you that in the next two or three days I will go into management again.

“I took a little bit of distance and I enjoyed it. I worked for 35 years without any interruptions, so I think I deserved a little rest.”

While seemingly ruling out a role at St James’ Park, Wenger has backtracked on previous claims that he could not imagine working at a domestic rival to Arsenal.

Having spent so long in the Premier League, the Frenchman is not closing the door completely on another position in .

He added: “Well I would prefer to try another country, although my preferred time was in England because the Premier League is the place to be at the moment.

“But for me it is very difficult because I was for so long at the same club. But why not?

“I still need a bit of time to pass and then maybe make the decision.”