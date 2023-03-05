Arsenal receive MASSIVE Gabriel Jesus boost amid Leandro Trossard injury worry

Gabriel Jesus joined in the post-match warm down with the Arsenal substitutes following Saturday’s thrilling 3-2 win against Bournemouth.

Jesus has missed last 12 Premier League games

Brazilian has scored five goals this season

Arteta admitted he was 'not far away' from a return last week

WHAT HAPPENED? The sight will be a welcome boost to the Gunners, especially as Leandro Trossard was forced off injured during the first half of the dramatic Premier League clash. Jesus has not featured for Arsenal since before Christmas after he was forced to undergo knee surgery after picking up an injury while playing for Brazil at the World Cup.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal have been stepping up his recovery programme in recent weeks, however, and on Saturday he watched the game from the touchline in his training gear.

And once the match was over, the 25-year-old went out onto the pitch with the Arsenal substitutes to take part in their usual warm-down routine, including taking part in what was an extensive small-sided training match. It was another important step in his recovery and the clearest indication yet that he is very close to joining in full training again.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Whether Jesus will be part of the travelling squad for Thursday night’s Europa League tie at Sporting CP is unclear, but the striker’s long awaited return is now edging ever closer.

The timing will be a big boost to Mikel Arteta, who was without Eddie Nketiah due to injury against Bournemouth and then lost Trossard to what looked to be a groin problem.

“It is a worry,” Arteta said, when asked about Trossard. “He came to me straight away and told me he could not continue because he’d felt something when he was tracking back after the corner. We have to assess him and see how he is.”

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners travel to Portugal to take on Sporting in the first leg of their Europa League round of 16 clash on Thursday night.