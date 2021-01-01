Arsenal fans stage massive 'Kroenke Out' protest prior to Everton clash

The Gunners owner has been the focus of widespread criticism for his role in the Super League project

A large group of Arsenal fans held a protest outside the Emirates Stadium prior to Friday's Premier League clash against Everton, with the removal of owner Stan Kroenke among their demands.

Kroenke has found himself in the firing line following Arsenal's presence in the troubled Super League, which was launched and then quickly collapsed this week.

Kroenke continues to receive criticism over his role in the proposed competition, which drew outrage from all over the football world.

"Kroenke Out"

In response to the aborted breakaway, supporters chose the build-up to Arsenal's meeting with Everton to register their discontent.

"Kroenke, get out of our club, we are The Arsenal - not a franchise," read one banner hung outside the Emirates, while another proclaimed that "It's time to go!" for the embattled chief.

Still going strong. Police seem to have shut off the routes in now to stop anyone else joining. I had to beg to get through just so I could get in for kick-off. pic.twitter.com/nz08MSwvb1 — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) April 23, 2021

There was even a message in support of Gunnersaurus, the long-time club mascot who was ditched in 2020 as part of cost-cutting measures, a move which also caused outcry from fans.

"Kroenke Out" was by far the most prevalent message on display though, showing that withdrawal from Super League might not be enough to calm tensions around north London.

Arteta's opinion

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta shared fans' anger at the project, although he revealed that Kroenke and Arsenal ownership have since apologised for their actions.

"They [the owners] have the maximum responsibility to run the football club and what they said was: 'apologies for disturbing the team, we did it without the capacity to communicate in a different way earlier and pass on my message to the players' - that is all you can ask for," Arteta told reporters.

"I found out just a little bit before the news was leaked. And then everything was completely out of control and the world reacted in a really unified manner.

"There was not really time to think about it, reflect and evaluate or anything because by the time that was out, a big tsunami already came on to it and basically killed it.

Article continues below

"Vinai spoke to me and explained a little bit what was happening. He was very clear and transparent with me.

"I understand the reasons why we could not know. We were not involved in the decision."

Further reading