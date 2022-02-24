Arsenal fans debate Mikel Arteta's performance amidst contract extension talks

Arsenal may be sixth on the Premier League table. However, with three games in hand, they’re still very much in contention for a top four spot. And all of that can be attributed to how the manager Mikel Arteta has managed the side.

Mikel Arteta on his contract situation: “I am really happy here. My aim is just to build with the club a winning team. A team people can enjoy watching”. ⚪️🔴 #AFC



“Things will happen naturally. Our focus must be delivering what we want”, he added. pic.twitter.com/oT3mejMRc0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 23, 2022

Despite their terrible start to the season, the Gunners are well on course to finish in a spot that qualifies them for European football next season. With Arteta’s current contract set to expire in 2023, the club are in talks with the Spaniard to extend his tenure at The Emirates. An outcome that both club and manager want to happen.



However, as with all things in the world of football, the Arsenal fan base, especially in Africa, are divided on how well Arteta has fared as manager. While some have pointed out just how much he deserves an extension, others claim that it should be dependent on whether or not he finishes this season with Arsenal in the top four.



I second that. @m8arteta is doing an incredible job with this Arsenal team. He has been fantastic since he started. He will lead us to the promised land. I have total confidence in him!!! https://t.co/VqXAWoKhCp — Olufemiogunnaike🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@EveretteAmore) February 23, 2022

For me personally, If Arsenal finish in the top four Mikel Arteta should be given a new contract.



It looking likely that Arsenal might finish in the top four this season. Looking at the table Arsenal has played just 23 games behind Man utd, West Ham who has played 26 games so pic.twitter.com/X4HhGQeRt7 — Temitope (@IamTopsy4real) February 23, 2022





For others, the former-Arsenal-player-turned-manager has been a blessing for the club and has overcome all the difficulties that have come his way.



I will always thank God for the patience and resilience of Mikel Arteta. Conte would have ran off if he faced half of what Arteta has faced since he joined us. — Akinkuade Oluwadare Tobi 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇳🇬 (@DareAkinkuade) February 24, 2022



For a different sect of the Arsenal fanbase, Arteta’s contract extension is a done deal, as they’re already looking to win trophies while recommending players to be bought.



We’re going to win it all with Mikel Arteta if we sign Joao Felix — hayfa (@okHayfa) February 23, 2022

bring joão to the ems once we secure UCL footy @m8arteta — michael 🇳🇬🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@PepeProp) February 23, 2022



Others are not so optimistic…



Lord, if Arteta is going to fail, let him fail now while Ten Hag is still potentially available. Don’t allow the Arsenal board renew his contract. This I pray and more in Jesus mighty name, Amen. 🙏🏽 — yak$ (@jaykeyaks10) February 23, 2022



…even as rival fans chip in on the conversation, using Arteta’s performance as a yardstick to judge their club managers.

Arsenal project under Mikel arteta is starting to move in the right direction if you look at the club closely n the recruiting team doing well results are coming but look at Manchester United we can’t say the same obviously https://t.co/Je8T2hLeIU — Hassan Babaji ➐🇳🇬 (@iamhassan_91) February 23, 2022



Whether as an Arsenal fan or a rival fan, what do you think of Arteta as Arsenal manager? Does he deserve a contract extension? Will he qualify Arsenal for Champions League football next season, or at least, Europa League football?



