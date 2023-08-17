Ex-Arsenal and England hero Theo Walcott to announce retirement at the age of 34

Former Arsenal winger Theo Walcott is set to announce his retirement at the age of 34 after his contract with Southampton expired last season.

WHAT HAPPENED? Walcott has made the decision to call it quits after his contract with Southampton expired at the end of last season. The player looked for a professional contract yet was still a free-agent.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Walcott netted 80 goals in 397 Premier League appearances for all his teams. Per talkSPORT, the ex-Everton, Saints, and Gunners star is calling time on a 23-year spell in professional football.

WHAT NEXT? Walcott is reportedly looking to pursue other interests.