Arsenal-linked Edouard tipped to shun interest by Celtic team-mate Jullien

The French forward is said to be drawing admiring glances from the Premier League, but a fellow countryman is “sure he will stay” at Parkhead

Odsonne Edouard continues to spark talk of interest from and other sides, but team-mate Christopher Jullien claims to be “sure” that the striker will stay put.

The 22-year-old Frenchman has seen his stock rise across a productive spell at Parkhead.

Since trading life at for that in Glasgow, Edouard has plundered 62 goals in 126 appearances for Celtic.

That return has not gone unnoticed, with Arsenal said to be considering the youngster as a potential replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – amid ongoing speculation regarding the Gabonese forward’s future in north London.

Jullien is not surprised to see a talented club colleague attracting admiring glances from afar, but believes a fellow countryman is happy in and will shun any advances in the next transfer window.

“Odsonne is a good player and one day he will have a lot of clubs interested in him,” Jullien said in the Daily Record.

“But he’s in a really good place right now with Celtic. He’s done some unbelievable stuff and I really hope that he’ll stay here.

“I enjoy playing with him and I want him to stay for as long as he can. That would be incredible for everyone at Celtic.

“He’s in a really good place. It’s so difficult just now with this situation. People speak about transfers but who knows when football will be back?

“After that, all the other stuff can happen. But don’t worry, I’m sure Odsonne is happy where he is.

“I’m sure he will stay. He is silent, he hides what he is feeling and he’s someone who controls his emotions.

“But he’s a really good guy, trust me. He is quite happy at Celtic.”

Edouard had hit 22 goals in the Scottish Premiership before the coronavirus pandemic forced football to be shut down, but those on Celtic’s books are still hoping that the 2019-20 campaign can be played to a finish.

Jullien added, with Neil Lennon’s side closing in on a ninth successive title triumph: “We all want to finish the league, for sure.

“We were on a great run, playing very good football. The league stopped just before our game against and we felt so good. We couldn’t wait to play that game. But if the decision is to finish it now and crown us champions – I think we deserve it.

“I want to finish the games. But we’re 13 points clear and we’ve shown our strength all season.

“If we have to play the games, we’re happy to do it. But if it cannot be done, in my mind, we deserve to be champions.

“Football is so important in our lives but it’s not the most important thing.”