Breakthrough! Arsenal edge closer to Mudryk deal as transfer talks accelerate with Shakhtar

Arsenal have edged closer to landing Mykhailo Mudryk after a breakthrough in talks with Shakhtar Donetsk over their star winger.

Mudryk has always been Arsenal's priority

Shakhtar rejected two bids from Gunners

Chelsea are also interested in the attacker

WHAT HAPPENED? Negotiations have been ongoing for weeks between the two clubs over Mudryk, who is desperate to make a move to north London this month.

Shakhtar have been insistent throughout that they want €100 million (£88m) for the 22-year-old, a figure Arsenal have been reluctant to meet.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: But the Gunners are now hopeful that a deal can be struck, with sources confirming to GOAL that the protracted negotiations are now centred around the final structure of the transfer, rather than the initial fee, with the potential add-ons the key point of the discussions.

If a structure can be agreed with realistic add-ons that Shakhtar find acceptable, then there is a growing belief that the transfer saga could soon come to a successful conclusion for all parties, with GOAL being told that a deal is now closer than it has ever been.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Mudryk is currently with the rest of the Shakhtar squad at a training camp in Turkey.

The Ukrainian club are adamant that he will prepare as usual for the restart of their league campaign while the talks with Arsenal continue.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners travel to Tottenham on Sunday afternoon looking to maintain their five-point advantage at the top of the Premier League.