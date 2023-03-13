Arsenal love a documentary! Gunners announce 'Come Back Stronger' mini-series on Gabriel Jesus' knee injury recovery alongside adidas

Arsenal have announced they will release a documentary series covering Gabriel Jesus' knee injury sustained at the World Cup and his recovery.

Arsenal confirm Jesus documentary

Brazilian started bright as a Gunner

But suffered knee injury at 2022 World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? Following the huge success that was Arsenal's own 'All or Nothing' series with Amazon Prime, the club has announced they will release a mini-series in partnership with adidas that covers Jesus and his comeback from a knee injury that derailed his World Cup and his impressive start to life at Arsenal, following a £45m transfer from Manchester City last summer.

WHAT THEY SAID: Details on what the documentary series would cover were released on Arsenal's website: "Come Back Stronger: The Return of Gabriel Jesus will chart Gabby’s journey from an emotional 48 hours in Qatar where the scale of the injury became clear, through to the surgery and rehabilitation process as he attempts to return to first team action.

"The mini-series will premiere exclusively for Arsenal members being made available on YouTube. Stay tuned for release details."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jesus got off to a blistering start as a Gunner upon signing, bagging five goals and six assists before the World Cup break to help fire Arsenal into a Premier League title fight. However, his tournament with Brazil was over after he picked up a knee injury in their final group stage game against Cameroon, sustaining ligament damage on his first start in Qatar.

But after a period of three months on the sidelines, the 25-year-old returned to action as Arsenal breezed past Fulham over the weekend and comes back into the fold at a crucial time of the season.

WHAT NEXT FOR JESUS? Despite his strong start, Arsenal have continued to win in Jesus' absence and are playing like champions. It's now up to the Brazilian to work his way back into Mikel Arteta's starting XI.