Arsenal deliver Tierney & Martinelli fitness updates ahead of Newcastle encounter

Mikel Arteta will hope to call upon both players when the Gunners play host to the Magpies at the start of the week

have delivered updates on the fitness of Kieran Tierney and Gabriel Martinelli ahead of their encounter with Newcastle on Monday night.

Tierney, who has been one of Arsenal's standout players so far this season, was left out of a 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace last week after sustaining a muscle injury.

Mikel Arteta confirmed the news post-match, telling reporters: "He had a calf injury in training. I think he will miss a few matches. He’s another one that we will lose."

Martinelli, meanwhile, was hit with a fresh setback shortly after returning to action following his recovery from knee surgery in December.

The Brazilian turned his ankle during the Gunners' third-round victory over Newcastle, and was thus forced to sit out the Palace fixture along with Tierney.

However, Arteta might be able to call upon both men when his side play host to the Magpies again at the start of the week, with Arsenal revealing that the pair have returned to full training ahead of their latest outing.

"Gabi is now back in full training and is available for selection," a statement on the club's official website reads.

"Kieran has recovered from his tight calf and is back in training with the squad. Kieran will be assessed and tested ahead of Monday’s match."

🗞 Here's the latest from our medical team ahead of Monday's clash with @NUFC#ARSNEW — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 17, 2021

The Gunners also confirmed that Pablo Mari is still sidelined with a calf strain, meaning David Luiz and Rob Holding will likely continue to marshal the defence when Newcastle arrive at Emirates Stadium.

Arteta's men are still 11th in the Premier League standings after their stalemate with Palace, eight points behind the European places having played a game more than sixth-placed .

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last five matches across all competitions though, during which time they have scored 10 goals and conceded just two.

After their meeting with the Magpies, the north London outfit will turn their attention to a fourth-round FA Cup tie against either on Shrewsbury on January 23, which comes three days before they are due to face the Saints in the top flight.