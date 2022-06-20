Arsenal cool Tielemans interest as Jesus' agents fly in for critical transfer talks

The Gunners are set to take a step back in their pursuit of the Leicester City midfielder while they edge closer to securing their other targets

Arsenal have cooled their interest in Youri Tielemans as they look to push through their move for Gabriel Jesus.

Leicester City midfielder Tielemans has been one of the club’s key targets during the transfer window and had been expected to join for around £25 million ($30.5m).

But GOAL has been told that the Gunners have taken a step back in their pursuit of the 25-year-old while they focus on completing other deals this summer, including that of long-term target Jesus.

What’s the latest on Arsenal's interest in Tielemans?

Tielemans has one year left on his contract at Leicester, and Arsenal have been in talks with his representatives ahead of a possible summer move.

The Belgium international has previously admitted he would be open to a move away from the King Power Stadium this summer should the right opportunity arise.

For now, however, it appears that a potential switch to Emirates Stadium has been put on ice as Arsenal focus on other targets.

Are Arsenal signing Gabriel Jesus?

Arsenal remain firmly in the hunt for Brazilian duo Gabriel Jesus and Raphinha.

Talks with Manchester City over Jesus are at a critical stage and there is hope between all parties that an agreement can be reached quickly for the striker, who City value at around £50m ($61m).

GOAL has learned that Jesus’ representatives are now travelling to England in a bid to push through the transfer.

The Gunners are also keen on bringing Leeds winger Raphinha to north London and believe they could get a deal done for the winger, providing Barcelona do not rekindle their interest in the 25-year-old.

Arsenal's Fabio Vieira announcement imminent

Arsenal have already bolstered their midfield options this summer, with the capture of Porto star Fabio Vieira.

The 22-year-old arrived in London on Friday to undergo a medical and complete the formalities on his £30m ($37m) switch.

Arsenal hope to announce the signing of Vieira within the next 48 hours.

