Injury worries eased! Arsenal star Bukayo Saka trains ahead of Lens Champions League meeting despite limping out of Bournemouth win - and Thomas Partey is back too

- Saka returns to training after limping off the ground
- Partey back in Arsenal training
- Partey has been out of action due to groin injury
WHAT HAPPENED? Saka limped out of Arsenal's Premier League clash against Bournemouth in the 76th minute during the weekend but much to the club's relief, the player trained on Monday and is likely to feature in the midweek Champions League fixture against Lens.
Saka was joined by Partey in the training session, who came back after a prolonged injury layoff. The midfielder sustained a groin injury right before the Gunners' match against Manchester United last month.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite not lasting on the pitch for the full 90 minutes, Saka managed to score the opening goal in his club's thumping 4-0 win over the Cherries that helped Arsenal climb to the third position on the league table and are now just a point behind leaders Manchester City.
WHAT NEXT? While Saka is likely to start against Lens, it remains to be seen if Partey is included in the traveling squad to France right after coming back from a serious injury.