Arsenal boss Arteta: Why Partey did not start against Manchester City

The Ghana international had his first taste of Premier League football at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday

manager Mikel Arteta said he did not start new signing Thomas Partey against because he still needs time to adapt to life in .

Partey made a cameo appearance at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday as Raheem Sterling's 23rd-minute goal gave Man City a 1-0 victory.

The Black Stars midfielder who joined the Gunners from on the European transfer deadline day, made his debut after replacing Granit Xhaka in the 83rd minute.

Within seven minutes of his introduction, the 27-year-old received a yellow card for a challenge on star Riyad Mahrez.

Partey went into Saturday’s game after just a training session at London Colney and the Spanish manager is hoping to have him fully settled in North London in no time.

"Yes, we will see how quickly we can make it with him," Arteta told the club website.

"I think we have to respect that process and that timing for him because he only trained for a day really and there’s a lot of new information and different game models for him to understand, and we have to respect that.

"But I think when he came on he looked good."

Partey joined the Gunners last week after his international assignment with where he played in their friendly matches against Mali and in .

He will be hoping to make his full debut when Arsenal begin their campaign with an encounter against Rapid Wien on Thursday.