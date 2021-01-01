Arsenal & Atletico Madrid-linked Buendia responds to transfer talk at newly-promoted Norwich

The Argentine playmaker has seen a move away from Carrow Road mooted and is reluctant to speculate on what his future might hold

Emi Buendia continues to see a move away from Norwich mooted, with Arsenal and Atletico Madrid said to be among his many suitors, but the Argentine is reluctant to speculate on whether the summer window could deliver a big-money move.

The 24-year-old has helped the Canaries to bounce back into the Premier League at the first time of asking, with promotion out of the Championship secured with four games to spare.

A return to the top tier in England should help Daniel Farke's efforts to keep a talismanic presence on board, but speculation regarding a switch elsewhere appears set to rumble on as more teams join the clamour for a sought-after signature.

What has been said?

Quizzed on his future plans, Buendia said in the Pink'Un: "Everyone knows I have a contract here, I am really happy here but everyone has hopes for the future.

"I always say that I am really pleased with this club, it means a lot for me and my life, and also for my family.

"I am really happy and we will see what happens in the future."

Why is Buendia in demand?

Norwich snapped the South American up in the summer of 2018 and tied him to a four-year contract, meaning the club are under no pressure to sell.

Interest has, however, built steadily in a player that has helped the Canaries to two promotions and caught the eye when competing among the Premier League elite in 2019-20.

Buendia has taken in 117 appearances for Norwich, registering 22 goals and 41 assists across those outings.

Will he stay put?

Norwich's resolve would be tested if the likes of Arsenal, Atletico or Sevilla were to put a tempting offer on the table.

A return to the big time for 2021-22 should, however, aid their cause, with Buendia making no secret of the fact that he wants to turn out at the highest possible level.

He added on bouncing back into the Premier League: "It means a lot, it’s the best league in the world and everybody wants to play in this type of league.

"So, for me, in personal terms, it’s amazing to come back again, so hopefully we’ll have a very good season."

