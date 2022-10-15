Arsenal boss Arteta worried about Jesus' injury status ahead of Leeds trip

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta is unsure if he will be able to call on Gabriel Jesus for Sunday's Premier League match against Leeds.

  • Striker picked up injury against Liverpool
  • Missed midweek trip to Norway
  • Could be out for Sunday's match

WHAT HAPPENED? Jesus picked up a knock during Arsenal's win against Liverpool last week after he collided with goalkeeper Alisson and centre-back Virgil van Dijk. He was left out of the squad for the Europa League clash against Bodo/Glimt as a result and may not be back on Sunday.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I don’t know. Obviously he has some discomfort after the game against Liverpool," Arteta said at a press conference. "That’s why we decided not to bring him [to Norway]. Let's see how he is [Friday] and Saturday."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arteta will be hoping the Brazil international can make the squad for the trip to Elland Road. Jesus is Arsenal's top scorer in the Premier League this season with five goals to his name, one more than compatriot Gabriel Martinelli.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? After Sunday's clash against Leeds, Arsenal will take on PSV in the Europa League next Thursday.

