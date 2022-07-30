Arsenal announce Odegaard is their new captain

Arsenal have announced that Martin Odegaard has been appointed as the club's new captain. The 23-year-old only joined the Gunners in 2021 although has made a big impact during his time in England and Mikel Arteta has decided to reward him with the armband.

Why did Arteta pick Odegaard?

Former Real Madrid midfielder Odegaard joined Arsenal in January 2021, initially on a loan deal as he struggled for regular football at the Bernabeu.

The Norwegian impressed in his first six months as a Gunner and that prompted Arteta to sign him on a permanent £30 million ($41m) deal in the summer of that year.

His form dipped at the start of the 2021-22 campaign, although he improved in the second half of the campaign and became a regular in the starting XI - scoring in the final-day 5-1 win over Everton.

Odegaard has experience of captaining the Norway national team - a role he has assumed since March 2021.

He has also been wearing the armband during the Gunners' pre-season tour of the USA, scoring as he led the north Londoners to a 4-0 win over Chelsea in Orlando.

