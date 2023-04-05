Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale says competition with USMNT star Matt Turner 'heightened' by nature of goalkeeper position

First-choice Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale explained why competition with United States men's national team star Matt Turner is so intense.

Ramsdale took job from Leno

Leno has since moved on

Now Ramsdale holding off Turner

WHAT HAPPENED? While Ramsdale seems to share a friendly relationship off the field with Turner, he admitted that the competitive spirit between them is fierce. As a player who entered Mikel Arteta's first-choice plans after previously wrestling the job away from Bernd Leno, Ramsdale knows how fast the pecking order can change.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Turner has appeared five times in the Europa League and twice in the FA Cup this year but never in the Premier League. He joined Arsenal from the New England Revolution last summer.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I think it’s only more pronounced for us because only one of us plays," Ramsdale told Arsenal's official website. "It’s still super competitive with the likes of, for instance Reiss Nelson and Gabi Martinelli. That’s a big battle on the training pitch and both players give it their all every single session. But at the end of the day, Reiss could still play as well if Gabi plays.

“So I think it’s just heightened for us goalkeepers – we’re in a different coloured kit, only one of us can play – we stand out. But it goes on everywhere in the team. I think when people talk about the dressing room being good, that’s another part of it because, we have a squad of 20 or 22 and there are two players for each position, so it’s still very personal with each other all over the pitch.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Turner has said he didn't join Arsenal to be a backup and eventually wants to take Ramsdale's job. But considering his on-field rival is just 24 years old and highly regarded by Arteta, it may prove difficult to ever secure an edge over the English goalkeeper.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal are expected to start Ramsdale as usual when they visit Anfield on Sunday to face Liverpool.