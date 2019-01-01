Aristica Cioaba re-appointed Azam FC head coach

The Romanian tactician makes a return to the club aiming at helping them perform better

Azam FC have re-appointed Aristica Cioaba as their new head coach.

The Romanian takes the position of former coach Etienne Ndayiragije who has been appointed national team coach on a permanent basis. The champions have confirmed the appointment of Cioaba through their official Twitter handle.

The tactician makes a return to the team he parted ways with about a year ago following his "poor results".

Cioaba's first assignment will be on Wednesday against league leaders Simba SC. The Wekundu wa Msimbazi have won all their opening four games while Azam have also collected maximum points from their three league games.

Former Azam coach Ndayiragije will now turn his full attention to Taifa Stars after helping them qualify for the second round of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers as well as the 2020 Chan finals in .

The Burundian took over from Emmanuel Amuneke after the latter failed to deliver in the 2019 Afcon finals held in .