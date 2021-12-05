‘He’s a very dynamic player’ – Rangers’ Van Bronckhorst gushes over Aribo’s display vs Dundee

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has lauded Joe Aribo for his stirring performance against Dundee while stating that he is "a dynamic player".

The Nigeria international was among the goal scorers as the Gers cruised to a 3-0 triumph over the visitors at the Ibrox Stadium on Saturday.

Thanks to an assist from Glen Kamara, Aribo put his team ahead in the 36th minute before having a hand in the second goal as Ryan Sweeney scored inside his own net.

Lifted by his display, the Dutchman heaped praises on him while lauding the performances of his team in general.

“Joe is an important player who has played here for many years and you could see what he brings to the team,” Van Bronckhorst told Rangers TV.

“He scored a goal but his overall performance defensively and offensively was very good. He’s a very dynamic player and I’m happy with his performance.

“We were very controlled which is what you want when you play at home - create a lot of chances and don’t give any chances away.

“We did well. At 3-0 up we were still looking for the fourth goal. That’s the desire we need in games and we also need to show.

“I’m really happy with the performance as it was very good overall and happy with the points again, of course.

“We work hard to get the speed of the passing game up, especially opponents who are defending really well and organised.

“The depth in the squad and balance is really good with different types of players.

“Fashion [Sakala] did exactly what we needed him to do. A lot of the threat was on the left side with his speed and the one v ones we created for him he was unlucky to be on the scoresheet.

“When we brought on Scott Wright we knew with his action and ability to accelerate with and without the ball that we could create even more chances.

“I know what Ryan (Jack) means to the fans and the team. I see him every day in training and was happy he could play some minutes to be stronger again.”

Rangers head for France for their Europa League fixture against Olympique Lyon on December 9 before slugging it out against Hearts in their next league fixture.