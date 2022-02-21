Aribo: Rangers were not lucky enough to get second goal against Dundee United

Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo was left frustrated after the 1-1 draw against Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership fixture on Sunday.

It was the 25-year-old Nigeria international who rescued a point for the Gers against the Terrors at Tannadice Park after he scored in the 76th minute to cancel out Ross Graham’s 29th-minute opener.

Despite a flurry of attacks from Rangers, Dundee held on for the decisive point and according to Aribo, who scored his seventh goal of the season, they weren't lucky enough to get the second goal.

“We are really frustrated and disappointed,” Aribo told Rangers TV as quoted by Football Scotland. “We’ve had a lot of chances and played very well, but the result has just not shown that. It is very upsetting.

“We had to take more shots, we needed to get the ball in and around the area and make it harder for their defenders.

“That is what we had to do in the second half and we did. We just couldn’t get lucky enough to get the second goal that we were pushing for. There were a lot of good moments in the game today, but we need to be a bit more ruthless in front of goal, and take our chances that come along.”

Aribo, has, however, said it was important to snatch a point against Dundee, insisting they will never give up in their pursuit to retain the title.

“It’s definitely an important point. We are going to keep pushing for every single game that we play. We want to win every single game,” Aribo continued.

“Today [Sunday] is one that is disappointing, but to take away a point instead of getting zero is better than nothing in the circumstances.

“We need to dust ourselves off and recover and look towards Thursday night because it is going to be a massive game and we need to be ready to go.”

Rangers will now shift their focus to the Europa League when they host Borrusia Dortmund at Ibrox Stadium on Thursday. The Gers are carrying the advantage heading into the clash, as they won the first meeting 4-2 at Signal Iduna Park.

They will then return to league action when they host Motherwell on February 27.