Aribo: Celtic legend McAvennie advises Rangers midfielder to join any Premier League club

Former Celtic and West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie has advised Rangers star Joe Aribo to jump at any Premier League offer if he eventually gets one.

Aribo has established himself as a key player in Steven Gerrard’s team and he played an important role in helping the Gers lift the Scottish Premiership title in style last season.

His fine form has reportedly made him a target for Premier League clubs including Crystal Palace ahead of the January transfer window.

McAvennie, who played in both leagues during his professional career, sees a move to England as a ‘life-changing' transfer and he urged the former Charlton Athletic youngster to consider it.

“Aribo is a wonderful talent,” McAvennie told Football Insider. “I think he’s gone up a level this season. He seems to be a vital player for Rangers now.

“He’s very versatile and that would serve him well in the Premier League.

“I have said this for years, if an offer from the Premier League comes in, you take it. It doesn’t matter who it is, it will change your life money. No disrespect to Rangers, that’s just the way it is.

“Is he good enough for the Premier League? That’s a different question. Let’s see what happens in January.”

Aribo has played in 20 matches for Rangers this season and he has a contribution of two goals and an assist to his name.

The 25-year-old is expected to play a part when Gerrard's men visit Brondby for their Europa League fixture on Thursday.

He has also been included in Nigeria’s 24-man squad for their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying games against Liberia and Cape Verde on November 13 and 16 respectively.