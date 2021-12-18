Aribo and Bassey inspire Rangers to extend Premiership unbeaten streak

Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey inspired Rangers to extend their unbeaten Premiership run to 17 games after their 1-0 victory over Dundee United on Saturday.

Shortly after Aribo's introduction in the 64th minute, Rangers won a penalty and James Tavernier stepped forward to convert from the spot in the 71st minute.

The Super Eagles midfielder could not add to his tally of six and two assists in 19 league appearances in this campaign, but his presence boosted their midfield dominance.

Bassey was also a strong force in the Gers defence, in the absence of injured Leon Balogun, as he helped them keep their fifth consecutive clean sheet in the league.

The versatile defender has played 13 Premiership matches for the Ibrox Stadium outfit in this campaign.

While the Nigeria duo got some playing minutes, Zambia striker Fashion Sakala was an unused substitute for Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side.

Sakala has scored five goals so far in his debut outing in the Scottish top-flight, following his free transfer from Oostende in June.

Saturday's victory at Ibrox Stadium came as a retaliation to Dundee United who handed Rangers their first and only league defeat so far this season, since August 7.

The Gers lead the league table with 48 points after 19 matches, seven points above second-placed Celtic.

Bassey earned his maiden invitation to the Super Eagles in September and he was an unused substitute in their World Cup qualifying games against the Central African Republic in October.

The 21-year-old joins Aribo in fighting for a place in Nigeria's squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, however, Rangers boss Van Bronckhorst is not ready to release his key players ahead of the Old Firm derby against Celtic on January 2.

“They will be here with the team, 100 percent. For me, it was already clear that we would release them if needed after the Old Firm game,” the Dutch coach said.

“So we have the full squad until we go into the winter break.”