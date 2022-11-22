News Matches
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia

WATCH: Argentina stunned at World Cup as Aldawsari fires Saudi Arabia into shock lead

Gill Clark
14:27 EAT 22/11/2022
Saudi Arabia Argentina
Saudi Arabia went a goal down to Argentina at the World Cup but hit back in the second half to take a shock lead.
  • Argentina facing Saudi Arabia
  • Messi opens scoring
  • Underdogs hit back in second half

WHAT HAPPENED? Lionel Messi opened the scoring for Argentina against Saudi Arabia but La Albiceleste were stunned in the second half when the underdogs scored two goals in five minutes to take a shock 2-1 lead in Qatar. Saleh Alshehri levelled minutes after half-time for Herve Renard's side before Salem Aldawsawri put the Green Falcons ahead with a wonderful strike.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Argentina headed into the World Cup after winning the 2021 Copa America and as one of the favourites to lift the title in Qatar. Lionel Scaloni's side looked set for a routine victory after going 1-0 up after just 10 minutes but Saudi Arabia's comeback handed Argentina a brutal reality check.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARGENTINA? La Albiceleste take on Mexico next in the World Cup on Saturday in Group C.

