Argentina need helicopter to complete Buenos Aires World Cup trophy parade amid security concerns with millions on the streets

With millions flooding the streets to welcome Argentina home after their World Cup win, the team was forced to complete their parade from the sky.

Parade moved from bus to helicopter

Estimated 4 million people on streets

Argentina celebrated first World Cup since 1986

WHAT HAPPENED? Argentina have been met with expected gusto after their World Cup win. The team started their festivities in the capital via bus, and security agencies required the team to finish their tour in a helicopter.

Some players captured the moment via social media, showing the team celebrating from the sky. Argentina could only partially complete the 20-mile loop from their training ground on the outskirts of Buenos Aires into the city centre.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Argentina president Alberto Fernández declared a national holiday Tuesday as the country celebrated their first World Cup since 1986. Millions flooded to the streets nationwide, with the center of Buenos Aires packed in anticipation.

Early scenes showed the team drinking and chanting as the parade bus began its journey.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARGENTINA? The celebrations will continue for the team and fans alike as the country continues to revel in a World Cup win.