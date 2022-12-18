Argentina hero Messi reacts to World Cup final victory: 'I knew God was going to give it to me'

Lionel Messi says he had a feeling he was going to win the World Cup after captaining Argentina to victory over France in Qatar.

Argentina win World Cup

Beat France in shootout

Messi wins first World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi finally achieved his World Cup dream on Sunday in Qatar as Argentina beat France 4-2 to life the trophy for a third time. The Argentina captain scored twice for La Albiceleste as an exciting game finished 3-3 after extra-time and went all the way to penalties. Messi then coolly converted his spot-kick as Argentina won the shoot-out 4-2 to be crowned world champions.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's crazy that it happened this way. I wanted it very much," he told TyC Sports. "I knew that God was going to give it to me, I had a feeling that it was going to be this way. Now to enjoy. Look at this cup, it's beautiful. We suffered a lot but we made it. We can't wait to be in Argentina and to see how crazy it's going to be. This was the trophy I have wanted all of my life. This was my dream since childhood."

More to follow...