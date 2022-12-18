Argentina hero Messi reacts to World Cup final victory: 'I knew God was going to give it to me'

- Argentina win World Cup
- Beat France in shootout
- Messi wins first World Cup
WHAT HAPPENED? Messi finally achieved his World Cup dream on Sunday in Qatar as Argentina beat France 4-2 to life the trophy for a third time. The Argentina captain scored twice for La Albiceleste as an exciting game finished 3-3 after extra-time and went all the way to penalties. Messi then coolly converted his spot-kick as Argentina won the shoot-out 4-2 to be crowned world champions.
WHAT THEY SAID: "It's crazy that it happened this way. I wanted it very much," he told TyC Sports. "I knew that God was going to give it to me, I had a feeling that it was going to be this way. Now to enjoy. Look at this cup, it's beautiful. We suffered a lot but we made it. We can't wait to be in Argentina and to see how crazy it's going to be. This was the trophy I have wanted all of my life. This was my dream since childhood."
