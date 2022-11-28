'I talked with a psychologist' - Argentina keeper Emiliano Martinez says he 'suffered a lot' after Saudi Arabia World Cup loss

Emiliano Martinez struggled with conceding twice against Saudi Arabia in Argentina's World Cup opener and consulted a psychologist after the defeat.

Martinez consulted psychologist

Conceded twice against Saudi Arabia

Felt he let down his countrymen

WHAT HAPPENED? Martinez has given a harsh assessment of his performance in the upset, pointing out that Saudi Arabia's goals came from their only two shots on target. The Aston Villa stopper admitted that the ordeal took a toll mentally.

WHAT THEY SAID: Martinez told reporters: "I suffered a lot. I talked with a psychologist because they shot at me twice and I conceded both. I have 45 million Argentines behind me and I should have given more."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martinez came back strongly from the Saudi Arabia debacle and made one spectacular save in his side's victory over Mexico on his way to keeping a clean sheet. He is not the only Argentine feeling the mental toll of the World Cup, with assistant coach Pablo Aimar reduced to tears following Lionel Messi's opener in the same game.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARGENTINA? Lionel Scaloni's side will hope to secure their knockout place with a win against Poland in their final group game on November 30.