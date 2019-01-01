Are Simba SC set to part ways with physiotherapist Gomez?

The German's credibility has been put to question owing to injury and fitness records at the club

Mainland Champions Simba SC are set to part ways with their physiotherapist Paul Gomez.

The German is reportedly on his way out after failing to provide the necessary qualification documents the management requested.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi are restructuring following what they termed as a poor start to the season, and have so far fired former head coach Patrick Aussems and his assistant Dennis Kitambi.

"I understand the clubs CEO Senzo Mazingisa is currently building a team and he is not leaving any stone unturned," a source revealed to Mwananchi .

"Gomez was asked to provide his qualification papers and until now he has not done so, and it is where the problem lies. It is almost certain that the two parties will mutually break-up and the most qualified person will be appointed.

"Players have been taking time to heal; the latest case was John Bocco. His injury was supposed to be a short-term thing but the club had to send him to after the German failed to deliver."

The club recently hired Belgian tactician Sven Ludwig Vandenbroeck to lead the team with Selemani Matola appointed as his assistant.