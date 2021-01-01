'Apologise for degrading Yanga SC or we meet in court' - Mwakalebela to Simba SC's Manara

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi official has been vocal against Wananchi and the latter have now decided to act

Yanga SC have given Simba SC communications officer Haji Manara a 14-day notice to publicly apologise to them for allegedly degrading their brand.

The vocal official does not shy away from taunting the 27-time Tanzania Mainland League champions, who have seemingly been rubbed the wrong way.

It is for this reason the Wananchi management has decided to act to safeguard their brand and business.

"Yanga is a big brand and recently, we celebrated 86 years since inception and the club has done great things," Yanga interim chairman Fredrick Mwakalebela told reporters on Friday.

"We have used a lot of energy and resources to grow the Yanga brand in East Africa, it is not easy work.

"However, recently Simba spokesperson Haji Manara decided to mock our brand. As Yanga management, we have taken legal redress as required.

"Through our lawyers, we have written to Manara and demanded a public apology in the next 14 days for degrading our brand, failure in which we will take him to court."

The official has further explained how the team is suffering from the comments made by their rival.

"We have been forced to act because that issue has brought massive problems between us and our main sponsors SportPesa," Mwakalebela continued.

"We also have another sponsor who is handling our jerseys and that is his main business. When his business is being hurt, he will raise the issue with us Yanga.

"We have used our resources and energy to ensure we grow our brand every single day. Then someone comes from nowhere and decides to degrade our brand.

"It has brought problems with our sponsors, stakeholders and our business because even our jerseys are not selling as they should. It has also brought tension to our members. It is for this reason we have decided to take legal action."

The Wananchi chairman is confident Manara will serve as an example to others who may, in the future, degrade the team's brand.

"Our constitution clearly states when someone decides to mock a rival team unfairly, action should be taken," he added.

"The same person has been mocking the club regularly and its leaders.

"But we have decided to keep quiet; not that we do not have answers, we have a lot to say but we have just decided to follow the right procedure which will serve as a lesson as well to anyone with intentions to spoil our brand."