Apologetic Man Utd defender Luke Shaw 'can't even explain' costly handball that gave Brighton match-winning penalty

Luke Shaw admitted he "can't explain" why he committed a last-minute handball against Brighton, costing Manchester United a point.

WHAT HAPPENED? Shaw was judged to have handled the ball at a corner, as his arm seemed to flail in the air while he attempted to jump. Mac Allister then scored from the spot to give the Seagulls all three points.

WHAT THEY SAID: The England defender was apologetic afterwards, telling Sky Sports: "Last minute, last action really. I got a little nudge but of course the hand shouldn't be there. I own up to it, take it on the chin, it cost us the game but it is tough.

"I can't even explain why my hand is up there. I got a nudge, maybe that helps with my hand going up but it shouldn't be there. Even before the corner the free kick was never a foul. I am not looking for excuses, but it shouldn't have been a foul that led to the corner. So maybe that corner shouldn't have even happened. I am not accusing the referee of anything. Hands up, a silly mistake that cost us a point."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United are on track to finish in the top four as they have a game in hand on Liverpool in fifth, but Erik Ten Hag was disappointed with the award of a free-kick in the build-up to the corner from which Shaw handled the ball.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "It is handball, maybe he is out of balance or maybe got a push in the back. My anger is more about the free kick before the corner, it was never a free kick."

WHAT NEXT? United have 63 points and are in fourth place with five games to play. They will face West Ham, Wolves, Bournemouth, Chelsea and Fulham to conclude their league run before meeting Manchester City in the FA Cup final.