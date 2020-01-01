Anxious wait for Simba SC as injured Mkude to undergo further tests

The Mainland giants are left guessing as their key player could miss the return of the league after picking up an injury in friendly

Simba SC will have to wait a little longer to know the extent of the injury suffered by midfielder Jonas Mkude during a friendly against KMC on Monday.

Mkude was injured in the 53rd minute at Mo Simba Arena and was immediately rushed to Rabininsha Memorial Hospital, where he was later treated and discharged.

However, the club’s doctor Yassin Gembe has now confirmed the player is out of danger, but he will have to undergo more tests to determine whether he will be fit to play when the Mainland resumes on June 13.

“For now, Mkude has left the hospital and he is looking good and doing fine, however, he will have to undergo further scans and tests to know how bad the injury was,” Gembe told the club’s official website.

Despite losing Mkude in the fixture, Simba went on to beat KMC 3-1 with captain John Bocco notching a double while Ibrahim Ajibu grabbed the third.

Simba had suffered an early scare in the match as KMC, who had earlier beaten Young Africans (Yanga SC) 3-0 in another build-up, took the lead courtesy of Charles Ilanfya.

However, Simba fans were up on their feet cheering louder as Bocco scored the equaliser four minutes later. The two teams headed to the half-time break on level terms.

Taifa Stars striker Bocco completed his brace with a quarter of an hour to go after getting the better of the defenders before Ajibu’s fine strike sealed the win in the 88th minute.

It was Simba’s second friendly since earlier in the day, the league leaders defeated Transit Camp 4-2 at the same venue.

Simba will face Ruvu Shooting on June 14 at home as they restart their title defence.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi enjoy a good lead at the top and coach Vandenbroeck had urged them to ensure they bag the first 12 points to win the title in earnest.

With three of their four foreign players already in , Simba are assured of an almost full squad for the matches, which also includes the quarter-final tie against Azam.

Sharaf Shiboub, from South Sudan, is the only foreign player yet to report for duty.