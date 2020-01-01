Antonio Habas: ATK was better than Bengaluru

The former Valencia boss mentioned that the return fixture will be a tough one for both sides…

coach Antonio Habas opined that his side were superior to though the latter managed to win the first leg of the two-legged play-off 1-0 on Sunday evening.

He expected the Blues to put more players behind the ball in order to defend in numbers on their home soil.

“Losing is not good for us. Today ATK was better than Bengaluru but we lost and this is football. We more or less (expected defensive approach from Bengaluru). I think ATK was better. We had possession and were better in every aspect. We have another match in Kolkata and it will be tough for both teams,” said Habas.

ATK conceded the goal through an error by goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya and also Prabir Das who should have won the aerial duel with Sunil Chhetri in the build-up.

“We haven't conceded to Bengaluru through set-piece in any of the three games, apart from the direct free-kick. I think it is unique. I don't think we had any problem, except in the long ball and the set-pieces. I'm happy with the performance of the players. I think it (comeback) is possible,” he mentioned.

He further mentioned that the onus is on his side to keep Bengaluru from scoring in Kolkata on March 8.

"We have to try to ensure Bengaluru don't score in Kolkata. The professional can't change the score. What we can see is how the players played in the 90 minutes and I think we did well."