Antonio Habas: I am happy with a play-off spot

The Spaniard mentioned that Anas Edathodika is ruled for at least six months due to an injury...

missed out on an opportunity to grab the AFC spot after they went down to in their previous game. But head coach Antonio Habas is not disappointed and is at peace with a play-off spot.

"I am a professional. I am happy to get into the play-offs. The team finished sixth last season. Now we are second. We fought in the last match. But Goa never faltered in the last seven-eight matches. This was the problem," stated the Spanish tactician.

The two-time champions face on Saturday and the two sides might lock horns again in the play-offs. But Habas does not want to think about the probable semi-final clash and instead is more concerned about the match at hand.

"For me, it is important to play in the next match. I don't know what will happen after that. Whom we will face in the semis. I don't want to live in fantasy. I live in reality. Only thinking about tomorrow's match."

He did not want to reveal if he would give an opportunity to fringe players in the next match but made it clear that he is thinking only about the three points.

"We have to win tomorrow. The mentality does not change. Bengaluru is a big club. They are the champions. It will be difficult for us. We respect the opponent.

"No special plans for Sunil (Chhetri). My plan is against Bengaluru FC and not just one player," expressed Habas.

ATK will have to do without the services of Anas Edathodika for the rest of the season as the injured defender is set to be out for at least six months.



