Ex-Chelsea & Tottenham boss Antonio Conte reveals he turned down mega Saudi Arabia job offer & explains his big career regret

Antonio Conte revealed that he rejected a big offer from a Saudi Pro League club as he wants to manage AS Roma or Napoli in the future.

Conte rejected big Saudi offer

Wants to manager Roma or Napoli

Regrets leaving Juventus after three seasons

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Chelsea and Tottenham boss was apparently approached by a Saudi Arabian club but he decided to turn them down as he wants a job at either AS Roma or Napoli. Conte also stated that he regrets parting ways with Juventus after just three seasons in charge.

Notably, he left the Juventus job in 2014 to manage the Italian national team. He stayed with the national side for two years before joining Chelsea in 2016.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Belve, Conte said, "I’ve rejected a huge proposal from Saudi — I decided to say no. I regretted leaving Juventus after just three years. I’d like to try an experience in Roma or Napoli one day, but I usually prefer to join at the end of the season."

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 54-year-old tactician has been recently linked with a move to Napoli as the Serie A champions are unhappy with Rudi Garcia's performance. The club had reportedly approached the manager and will initiate talks with him soon in order to determine if he is the right man for the job.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty/GOAL

WHAT NEXT? Conte left the Tottenham job in March this year and is currently waiting for the right offer to arrive.