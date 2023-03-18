'I see selfish players' - Antonio Conte rips own Tottenham squad in incredible rant after Spurs bottle another two-goal lead

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte slammed his players after watching Spurs throw away a 3-1 lead to bottom side Southampton.

WHAT HAPPENED? Tottenham missed the chance to move into third place in the Premier League table on Saturday after throwing away a 3-1 lead against bottom-side Southampton to draw 3-3. Conte was furious with the result after the final whistle and vented at his players after the game at St Mary's Stadium.

WHAT THEY SAID: "What we're seeing in these last matches, I don't like it," he told Sky Sports. "I'm not used to seeing this. I see a lot of selfish players. I don't see a team."

Conte went even further in his post-match press conference as he made his frustrations crystal clear, saying: "Now there are 10 games to go and someone thinks we can fight with this attitude, with this spirit, for what the seventh, eight place? What? I am not used to fighting for this. It's every one's responsibility."

AND WHAT'S MORE: He also added a personal barb at the club: "They are used to it here. They don't play for something important yeah. They don't want to play under pressure, they don't want to play under stress. It is easy in this way. Tottenham story is this for 20 years. There is the owner but they never won something. Why?"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Conte's contract at Tottenham expires at the end of the season and a summer exit looks increasingly inevitable. Fans have grown disillusioned with the team's brand of football under the Italian, while players are reportedly desperate for Mauricio Pochettino to return to Tottenham.

DID YOU KNOW? No side has conceded more away goals since the Premier League restarted following the World Cup break than Tottenham (14), with Spurs winning just two of their seven games on the road during this period (D2 L3).

WHAT NEXT? Tottenham return to action after the international break against Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday, April 3.