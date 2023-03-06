Will Antonio Conte be in the dugout for Tottenham's Champions League clash with AC Milan?

Antonio Conte is reportedly set to be back in the dugout for Tottenham’s crucial Champions League clash with AC Milan on Wednesday.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Italian tactician has been spending time back in his homeland recovering from gallbladder surgery. He did briefly return to a demanding post in north London after going under the knife, but was then forced to take another step back.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Assistant coach Cristian Stellini has been overseeing events in his absence, with positive results against the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea countered by disappointing 1-0 defeats to Sheffield United and Wolves in the FA Cup and league respectively. The Daily Mail reports that Conte returned to England on Sunday and should be on the touchline again when Spurs look to overturn a one-goal deficit in the second leg of their European last-16 encounter with Milan at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

AND WHAT'S MORE: While Conte is preparing to take the reins once more, questions continue to be asked of his future. His current contract is due to expire at the end of the season and, with little progress being made on the extension front, there are suggestions that he will walk away in the summer.

WHAT NEXT? Conte is said to be keen on returning to Italian football, allowing him to be closer to loved ones. The club may be reluctant to extend his deal anyway, with Spurs seemingly set to experience another trophyless season.