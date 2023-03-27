Antonio Conte's brother the only Tottenham staff member to depart with him following long-expected sacking

Tottenham have decided against a complete overhaul of their staff, reportedly only sacking Gianluca Conte along with head coach Antonio Conte.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Conte brothers are out at Tottenham after Antonio Conte's rant against the club and players last week, but chairman Daniel Levy decided not to shake up his staff any further in the middle of the season, according to Matt Law. Gianluca Conte served as an analyst.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Spurs are in fourth place but are in danger of falling behind Newcastle once the Magpies play their two games in hand. Liverpool, Brighton and Brentford are also in the picture for the last Champions League place, though they are each seven points behind Tottenham.

The Contes are out, but Levy isn't going anywhere...

WHAT NEXT FOR THE CONTE BROTHERS? Despite adding to his reputation as a troublemaker, Antonio Conte will undoubtably still have suitors lured in by his title-winning credentials in multiple leagues. It's unclear, however, whether he intends to take a break from coaching after his taxing tenure in north London.