'Jose Mourinho knows where he can put the trophies' - Antonio Cassano continues war of words with Roma manager

Dan Bernstein
|
Cassano Mourinho GFXGetty / GOAL
José MourinhoRomaSerie AUEFA Europa League

Antonio Cassano refused to put his war of words with Roma manager Jose Mourinho to bed, saying the Portuguese boss suffers from "obscene foolishness".

  • Cassano criticised Mourinho's personality
  • Also slammed tactics
  • Claimed Mourinho is "poor as a coach"

WHAT HAPPENED? Ex-Italy striker Cassano began the controversy by publicly calling Mourinho lazy and someone who "doesn’t give a sh*t about football". Mourinho responded by insulting Cassano's playing career as mediocre.

Cassano, now a pundit, kept the feud going with his latest comments, in which he said Mourinho "knows where he can put the trophies".

WHAT THEY SAID: "I have never spoken ill of Mourinho as a man, I don't know him and I don't judge him as a person," Cassano said on BoboTV. "I will continue to criticize him on a football level. And you know where you have to put the trophies you've won...you figured out where.

"Mourinho won the [Conference League] in Rome, but he's causing obscene foolishness, havoc, quarrels, expulsions, disasters, players insulted. I don't want to win anything, I've always played to entertain the fans, I don't give a damn about trophies. He won by playing obscene football, he must understand that he is poor as a coach."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mourinho is aiming for back-to-back seasons with a European trophy, with Roma set to play their Europa League quarter-final first leg on Thursday against Feyenoord.

IN A PHOTO:

Jose Mourinho 2022-23Getty

WHAT NEXT? Mourinho might demand Europa League silverware this term to extend his tenure at Roma - who have risen to third place in Serie A but have been plagued by drama - having been linked with another return to Chelsea.

