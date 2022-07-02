Anthony Akumu: Kaizer Chiefs and Kenya international midfielder part ways

The midfielder joined the Naturena-based charges but has struggled for consistency in the two seasons he has been with the team

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the exit of Kenya international midfielder Anthony Akumu Agay after barely two years.

The towering 29-year-old former Gor Mahia player has struggled for game time at the club. Last season, he represented Amakhosi in just nine Premier Soccer League matches and was on most occasions overlooked.

The Soweto heavyweights had revealed they were willing to sell him, but the two parties have opted to end their association as the club confirmed.

"After initially putting him on the transfer list, Kaizer Chiefs and Anthony Akumu Agay have mutually agreed to an early termination of his contract," Amakhosi confirmed on their official website.

"The contract was set to expire in June 2023. The Kenyan-born midfielder joined Chiefs in January 2020 from Zesco United in Zambia and netted twice in his 47 appearances in all competitions for Amakhosi.

"We wish ‘Teddy’ all the best in his future."

Recently, GOAL revealed the Harambee Stars midfielder is a top transfer target for Tanzanian giants Simba SC.

Despite spending successful years with Zesco United in the Zambian Premier League between 2016 and 2020, Akumu – who at times played as a centre-back for the Glamour Boys – did not quite settle at Naturena.

"He [Akumu] is our top target," a source at Simba told GOAL.

"He is an experienced midfielder, having made his name with Zesco United, and we hope we can have him or someone experienced and with title-winning credentials just like Akumu.

"Everyone knows that Simba will sign a number of big players at the end of the current season, mainly because we had an underwhelming campaign.

"We need to bring in players with ambition, players with the hunger and motivation to fight for Simba."

Wekundu wa Msimbazi are rebuilding after losing the Tanzania Mainland League title to their fierce rivals Yanga SC.