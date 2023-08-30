Ansu Fati says yes! Barcelona forward wants to join Tottenham as transfer talks continue

Ansu Fati wants to join Tottenham on loan from Barcelona, according to a report.

Fati has fell down pecking order at Barca

Sevilla and Spurs interested

20 y/o is reported to have agreed Tottenham switch

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona winger Fati wishes to test himself in the Premier League, with Tottenham said to be eyeing up a loan move for the 20-year-old forward.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Ousmane Dembele, Raphinha, Ferran Torres and now teenage star Lamine Yamal all seemingly ahead of Fati in the pecking order, it seems the Spanish starlet has opted for pastures new this summer. With Friday's transfer deadline closing in, Ansu's father is seemingly the driving force behind the move and both parties face a tight squeeze to secure a move before the deadline.

WHAT NEXT FOR SPURS?: Having crashed out of the Carabao Cup following their penalty-shootout defeat to Fulham on Tuesday evening, attention will swiftly turn back to Premier League endeavours for Ange Postecoglu's side. They travel to Turf Moor to take on Burnley on Saturday.