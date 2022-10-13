Anguissa 'injury saw Napoli tempo drop against Ajax, then we conceded' - Spalletti

Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti admits Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa's exit allowed Ajax to score in Wednesday night's game staged in Italy.

Anguissa played four minutes in second half

Ajax capitalised on 'advantage' and scored

Midfielder has not missed a game this season

WHAT HAPPENED: The 26-year-old started against the Dutch champions in Group A of the Champions League game. However, he was replaced in the 49th minute after sustaining a thigh injury.

Seconds before his exit, the visitors scored courtesy of Davy Klaassen to halve the deficit. Hirving Lozano and Giacomo Raspadori had scored for the hosts in the early exchanges.

Napoli, eventually, stabilized to get their third and fourth goals courtesy of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen respectively.

Steven Bergwijn was also on target for Ajax to ensure the game ended 4-2.

WHAT WAS SAID: Spalletti has now revealed how Anguissa's unfortunate incident affected his team, "We made a brilliant start in line with how we’d prepared for the game. Ajax also did well to keep the contest alive throughout. We turned in a top-level performance," the tactician said as quoted by the club's website.

"The injury to [Frank] Anguissa saw our tempo drop because we were unable to make a substitution straight away. We then conceded a goal but were able to regain our usual level of intensity on the pitch."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Indomitable Lion has been a regular for the Blues and in the ongoing campaign, he is yet to miss a match.

In the 13 games played - in all competitions, the midfielder has scored three goals and provided five assists as the Naples-based team enjoy a good start in the 2022/23 season.

VERDICT: It will be tough for Spalletti to find an immediate backup to the Cameroon international owing to his positive influence.

WHAT NEXT: The midfielder is definitely out of this weekend's Serie A game against Bologna. However, the main focus is the Qatar World Cup and the midfielder will be hopeful to recover in time to help Cameroon perform well.