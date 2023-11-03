'We're angry, we're raging inside!' - Xavi admits Barcelona are still suffering from Clasico collapse against Real Madrid

Barcelona boss Xavi says his side are still 'raging' nearly a week on from their 2-1 loss to Real Madrid.

Barcelona beaten by Real Madrid

Bellingham double seals comeback win

Xavi still angry over Clasico loss

WHAT HAPPENED? The Catalan outfit took the lead through Ilkay Gundogan in the sixth minute but a stunning equaliser from Jude Bellingham and a 92-minute winner from the England international secured the victory at Camp Nou last Saturday. Six days on from that match, Barca boss Xavi is still smarting at that Clasico loss.

WHAT THEY SAID: Xavi told reporters: "We need to reset at a difficult ground. We're angry, we're raging inside, but we have to make amends for our mistakes. It's the small details that matter, we can't afford to have any more lapses in concentration."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona, who won the league title last season, sit fourth in the table, three places and four points behind leaders Madrid. If they want to stay in touch with their bitter rivals, they need to return to winning ways this weekend.

WHAT NEXT? Barcelona travel to Real Sociedad in their next La Liga game on Saturday night.